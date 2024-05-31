Death toll from US-UK air strike on radio station in Yemen’s Hodeidah rises to 14 — TV

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The death toll from a joint US and British air strike on a radio station in Yemen’s Hodeidah has increased to 14, with more than 30 people being injured, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television reported.

Last night, the United States and Great Britain attacked Houthi facilities in Yemen. According to the TV channel, one of the strikes was delivered on a radio station in the city’s southeastern neighborhood. Initial reports said two people have been killed and 10 others wounded. Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television said "security guards and several civilians" were among the casualties, including reporters at the radio station.

In all, Al Mayadeen reported, the US and British air forces conducted 13 strikes on Houthi facilities last night. Apart from Hodeidah, Yemeni capital Sanaa, as well as the Taiz governorate were attacked. The US Central Command said that coalition forces struck 13 Houthi-controlled targets across Yemen, while the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement that strikes had been conducted on the target buildings at three locations, including those housing drone ground control facilities and surface to air weapons.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement warned that they would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and would bar any ships associated with the Jewish state from sailing across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. Since mid-November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to the Houthi attacks, Washington announced establishing an international coalition and launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of vessels in the Red Sea. Since January 12, the US and UK militaries have regularly delivered joint strikes on the rebels’ military targets across Yemen.