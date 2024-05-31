NATO using 'flamethrower' to try to extinguish Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, May 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia may force Moscow to take control of more Ukrainian land in order to ensure national security, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Kossuth radio station.

He believes that by allowing Ukraine to use their long-range weapons for strikes inside Russia, some NATO countries are escalating the conflict, risking a direct clash with Russia. NATO is "trying to put out the fire with a flamethrower," the Hungarian head of government noted.

According to him, "the longer the Ukrainians continue firing projectiles, the farther the Russians will advance." "That said, there is a risk - and we should be very aware of it - that if we support Ukraine’s attacks on Russia, we may bring the Russians to our doorstep," Orban said.

He pointed out that Kiev’s NATO intentions precipitated Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. "I think this is where the key to resolving the situation lies," Orban stressed. "It is absurd that NATO is dragging us into a world war instead of protecting us," the premier added.