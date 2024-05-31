Russian tech firm develops robotized ground system with kamikaze capability

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company has engineered a robotized wheeled platform with the kamikaze capability, an informed source told TASS on Friday.

"This ‘cart’ has already been tested in the special operation area during an assault on an enemy stronghold when it was turned into a kamikaze vehicle. It can be controlled remotely and generally can have any designation on the battlefield: delivering ammunition and evacuating wounded personnel. The work on the platform continues," the source said.

High Precision Systems Holding Company has developed two remote-controlled robotized systems by now: the MGR-4 Shmel mine-clearing vehicle and a fire-fighting robot. Both robotized systems have been developed jointly by the Signal All-Russian Research Institute and the Kaluga Electromechanical Plant.