MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. NATO countries are leaning towards allowing Ukraine’s use of their weapons for strikes inside Russia; the US and China are fighting for influence in Asia; and the EU might be hurting itself by imposing tariffs on Russian grain imports. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: NATO countries inclined to approve use of their weapons for strikes inside Russia An increasing number of NATO countries are calling for giving Ukraine official permission to use their weapons for strikes inside Russia’s 2014 borders. The United States’ approval may pave the way for the rest to consent, Vedomosti writes.

The US typically tries to make conflicts more costly for their opponents, Ilya Kramnik, research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, points out. In the current situation, Washington’s key goal is to preserve the status quo, ideally trying not to cross the line into a direct armed conflict, so it is gradually raising the stakes to persuade Russia to come to the negotiating table, the expert said. However, in Kramnik’s words, the problem with such an approach is that Russia views potential conflicts through the lens of threats, not costs. As the US ups the ante, Russia will ask itself: "does it make sense [to respond] now or not?" "If the answer is 'no,' then it will stand pat, but once the 'yes' box is checked, the response could be very strong," Kramnik noted. As a result, if Western-supplied long-range weapons are used against military facilities inside Russia, the conflict will quickly escalate, the analyst warns. Militarily, the West’s support is driven by the advance of Russian forces in the Kharkov Region, Sergey Poletayev, co-founder of the Vatfor project, stressed. He suggests that Kiev’s best chance to avoid defeat might be to drag Russia into a direct confrontation with the West. However, in order for this to happen, Western countries would need a strong reason, such as Russia attacking Western nations or using nuclear weapons. If Western weapons are used for attacks deep inside Russia, the country’s leadership would face a tough choice: respond aggressively or stay the course and be more strategic, the expert concluded. Izvestia: US, China compete for influence in Asia The Shangri-La Dialogue forum, the largest annual security event in the Asia-Pacific region, is taking place in Singapore between May 31 and June 2. The event brings together defense and intelligence chiefs from dozens of countries, including the US, the UK and China. This time, all eyes will be on the first face-to-face meeting between the US and Chinese defense ministers. Both parties are seeking to expand their influence in the Asia-Pacific. And the West is trying to persuade Asian nations to support Ukraine, Izvestia writes.

"Shangri-La Dialogue has become a major international platform for China to get on the same page with its partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Beijing’s increasing ambitions are evidently pushing it to protect its achievements while eyeing new opportunities that were previously out of reach" Alexander Mokretsky, senior researcher with the "Russia, China, World" Center at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Modern Asia, said. The Ukraine crisis will also be addressed at the event. "One year into [Russia’s] special military operation, Beijing developed and put forward its peace plan on Ukraine as part of a global security initiative. Li Hui, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s special envoy and former ambassador to Moscow, clarified the plan through various channels, along with other high-ranking officials. Since the special military operation continues, issues around Ukraine will be discussed at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum," Mokretsky noted. The United States’ main goal at the event will be to reaffirm its leading role in addressing critical defense matters. The US may also ask its Asian allies to support its actions in Ukraine, Professor Saeed Khan of Wayne State University in Detroit told Izvestia. However, thus far, the West has not been very successful in winning over Asian countries as only Japan, South Korea and Singapore - that is, pro-American nations - have introduced sanctions against Russia at this point. Izvestia: Who will bear the brunt of EU’s prohibitive duties on Russian grain imports? The European Union’s move to impose prohibitive duties on Russian and Belarusian grain imports will mostly hurt EU countries, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. They point out that Moscow's grain exports to the EU have been relatively small, and it will have no problem finding new customers.

