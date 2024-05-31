About 20 explosions heard in skies over borderline city of Belgorod

BELGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. About 20 explosions have sounded in the skies above the borderline city of Belgorod after the missile warning siren went off, the Russian air defense system is working, a TASS correspondent reported.

Street loudspeakers are warning local people about the missile threat and the siren sounds.

Later a TASS correspondent reported that around 20 more explosions have been heard in the skies over the city of Belgorod.

A total of about 40 explosions were heard within 15 minutes.