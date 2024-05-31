Russian troops compel Ukrainian army to retreat 8-9 km in Kharkov area — defense chief

ALMATY, May 31. /TASS/. Russian troops compelled the Ukrainian army to retreat by 8-9 km in major frontline areas in the Kharkov Region and are advancing along the entire frontline, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"Russian battlegroups are knocking out the enemy from its positions. They are advancing in all tactical frontline areas. As a result of our active operations in major areas in the Kharkov Region, the enemy has retreated by 8-9 kilometers," the defense chief said at a session of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Council of Defense Ministers.

Russian troops liberated 28 communities in May in their courageous and professional operations, he said.

"As a whole, the Russian army has taken control of 880 square kilometers of territory this year," Belousov said.

Russia intercepts over 1,000 Ukrainian UAVs, 50 ATACMS missiles in May

Russian forces intercepted over 1,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), more than 250 HIMARS and Vampire rockets and 50 ATACMS missiles in May, Belousov said.

"In May, the Russian Armed Forces intercepted over 1,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 250 HIMARS and Vampire rockets, over 80 Hammer guided aerial bombs, 50 ATACMS tactical missiles and eight SCALP cruise missiles," the defense chief said.