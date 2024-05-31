Russian MFA thinks it crucial for Taliban to have firm control over Afghanistan

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) holds a firm grip on Afghanistan which is crucial for Russia, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, said on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We believe that this government is holding consistent control over the country. This is fundamentally important for us," Kabulov said. "As any disintegration of Afghanistan would have the most negative reverberations across the region.".