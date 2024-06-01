Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity delivered to Moscow

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces have brought Russian servicemen released from the Ukrainian captivity on Friday to Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The released soldiers have been delivered to Moscow by military transport planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and recovery at hospitals of the Russian Defense Ministry," Russia’s defense agency said in a statement.

All the released POWs are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday that Moscow had returned 75 Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity as a result of negotiations assisted by the United Arab Emirates.