BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. Bratislava refuses to continue sponsoring Kiev’s military needs because it doesn’t think that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can ever be settled through the use of force.

"Slovakia will not be part of any military loan for Ukraine, and we reject further financing, including from the resources of the Slovak Republic, of military needs, because we do not believe a military solution to the conflict," Reuters quoted his as saying.

Earlier, participants of the EU summit were unable to agree on the expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of a so-called reparations loan to Kiev. Instead, the union opted for an alternative 90-billion-euro loan that will keep Ukraine funded for two years. This figure is €50 billion less than the proposed reparations loan of €140 billion.

Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refused to participate in financing Kiev, which was explicitly indicated in the final statement on Ukraine. Budapest and Bratislava did not sign the document.