THE HAGUE, May 31. /TASS/. A Dutch mercenary, a member of the Ukrainian army’s so-called foreign legion, has been killed in Ukraine, the NOS TV said with reference to the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

According to the broadcaster, the ministry "confirmed the reports in social networks about the death, but does not provide details at the request of the man’s relatives."

The Algemeen Dagblad newspaper says that he was killed on May 20 near Chasov Yar, in the Donetsk Region. His body has been taken to the Netherlands.

NOS notes that this is reportedly a third Dutch mercenary killed in Ukraine.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry has no information as to how many mercenaries are fighting on Kiev’s side and how many of them have been killed.