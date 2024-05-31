{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

German politician stabbed in Mannheim — newspaper

A police officer grabbed the man who was attacked, making it possible for the attacker to break loose and stab the policeman in his back, after which the attacker was immediately shot by another police officer

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. Michael Sturzenberger, a German far-right politician and staunch opponent of Islam, was injured after being stabbed in the city of Mannheim, Germany, the Bild newspaper reported.

The incident took place on Friday morning during a rally held by the Pax Europe movement on the city’s market square.

After the knifeman stabbed Sturzenberger, other participants in the rally tried to stop him but failed.

A video posted on social networks features a man attacking another one, with both falling to the ground. The man attacked was stabbed in the thigh. A police officer grabbed the man who was attacked, making it possible for the attacker to break loose and stab the policeman in his back, after which the attacker was immediately shot by another police officer.

No data on the condition of the victims is available. The knifeman, according to Bild, was shot dead. Other media outlets, however, say that he was merely wounded.

Sturzenberger is notorious in Germany for his Islamophobic views. Some time ago, he represented the Christian Social Union conservative party in Munich. Then, he was the leader of the Freedom Party, which no longer exists. He keeps an anti-Islamic blog and is known for advancing civic initiatives to ban the construction of mosques in Munich. He has twice been cited for criminal activity, once for insulting a policeman and another time for instigating religious hatred.

Tags
Germany
Military operation in Ukraine
Drone hits multi-apartment house in Belgorod, no one hurt — governor
"As a result, the explosion broke windows in five flats and seriously damaged a balcony in one flat," Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Belarus’ Gomel Region bordering Ukraine ready to switch to martial law — deputy minister
Alexander Khudoleyev underscored that interaction of "all elements of the military component" was checked during the training
Read more
Putin hails Russian troops taking part in special operation as pillars of nation
"We are going through serious challenges, fighting for truth, justice, Russia’s sovereignty and our people’s right to decide their own future," the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Press review: West pushes to take Russian assets and Moscow moves to recognize Taliban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 30th
Read more
If restrictions on Kiev's use of Western arms lifted, Russia to respond properly — MFA
"Russia's security will be ensured, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, by creating a buffer zone in Ukraine," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Read more
Former Ukrainian soldier shares details of his escape to Russian troops on T-64 tank
DPR defense circles said earlier that Maksim Likhachyov had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Read more
NATO never hesitated if its weapons can be used against Russia — MFA commentary
"It was obvious that the NATO members were lying, putting up a smokescreen and making up stories that they allegedly had not yet decided whether or not to allow the Kiev regime to carry out strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukraine carried out 16 strikes at Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye Region
"A man, born in 1964, reached a hospital by car on his own. He was diagnosed with a landmine explosive wound, vast torn wounds of arm and elbow, open crack of the left should joint. The information about the injured and destruction is being clarified," the administration said
Read more
Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea
According to the spokesman, the strike was delivered with several missiles and rockets that reached their target
Read more
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
War lobbyists sabotage implementation of Istanbul agreements — Erdogan
The Turkish president also pointed out that "no one knows when and how the war will end"
Read more
Biden seeks war with Russia to boost approval rating, US journalist opines
In late April, Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Read more
Putin awards Steven Seagal with Order of Friendship
According to the Russian presidential decree on Seagal’s awarding, the Order of Friendship was awarded for the "big contribution to development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation"
Read more
Russian troops destroy three Ukrainian radars in Kherson area over past day
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Battlegroup Dnepr units delivered missile and artillery strikes and conducted attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles against the places of massed enemy personnel, positions and depots
Read more
Israeli fighter jets deliver strike on Syria’s Homs governorate — Russian military
"One decoy missile fell in the city of Baniyas in the Latakia, killing one child, injuring ten civilians and damaging a residential building," Yury Popov said
Read more
Russia and China to create independent transaction mechanisms — RIAC
According to Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev, there is room for expanding Western sanctions from a technical point of view but "at a number of points the sanctions have already exhausted their potential"
Read more
Slovak premier continues treatment at home after failed assassination
Fico’s health condition has noticeably improved in the past few days
Read more
US weapons supplied to Kiev should be used on Ukraine’s territory — Pentagon
US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters "there's been no change in our policy"
Read more
Iran reiterates commitment to maintaining peace in Caucasus
ran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Tehran is ready to implement the agreements that were reached by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Read more
'Appealing and difficult.' First surfing championships in Far North
"Surfing in Teriberka is always a challenge, it's always something appealing and difficult, take for example the road closure story - you may never make it as planned," said Gleb Krysenkov, a surfer from St. Petersburg
Read more
Operation of Kerch ferry restored after Ukrainian attack
Fragments of intercepted missiles damaged the car and train ferries
Read more
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken’s visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Read more
Russia’s S-500 missile systems to usher in new era in air defense — Defense TV
System is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield
Read more
Rosneft posts IFRS net profit totaling $4.4 bln in Q1 2024
Revenues totaled 2.594 trillion rubles ($28.6 bln) and gained 1.7% quarterly and 42% annually
Read more
Russia, China should jointly counter unilateral sanctions — Wang Yi
The Chinese foreign minister pointed out that the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Beijing had almost doubled in the past ten years
Read more
Batch supplies of FPV-drone Ghoul to Central Military District begin
The Ghoul FPV-drone was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc’s defense chiefs sign documents on advanced weapons supplies
The Almaty meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers also involved the organization’s Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov
Read more
Russian assault forces capture seven Ukrainian commandos near Volchansk
Specifically, Russian troops captured three fighters of the battalion Brotherhood from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department, four fighters of the Sonechko battalion, and also seven border guards
Read more
Russian deputy foreign minister expresses concern over rising politicization in UNHRC
According to the Foreign Ministry, it was underscored during the meeting that there is the need to bring back the spirit of constructive, equitable and mutually respectful cooperation on pressing issues of encouragement and protection of human rights
Read more
Moldovan politician says West builds foothold in country for proxy war
"Over the last six months, we estimate that about $600-700 million worth of weapons were imported to Moldova," Ilan Shor said
Read more
France not to invite Russia to 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
TASS did not manage to get information on this issue from the event’s organizers
Read more
Palestinians report blowing up 3 Israeli Merkava tanks in Gaza
Hamas fighters claimed they killed or injured at least five Israeli servicemen in the neighborhood of Tannura in Rafah
Read more
Zelensky's office orders subordinates to criticize Biden, Xi — newspaper
The newspaper emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky sees no point in the forum unless US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend
Read more
Russia’s federal budget deficit totals $43.64 bln in January-April, Treasury says
Federal budget revenues stood at 8.9 trillion rubles ($98.3 bln) in January-April 2024 against 11.684 trillion rubles ($128.9 bln) planned
Read more
Biden’s foreign policy course leads world to ‘nuclear Armageddon’ — expert
According to the political researcher, the current US President proceeds from the idea, cemented in the minds of American politicians after the dissolution of the USSR, that the USA, allegedly being the only superpower, are entitled to uncontrollably expand the network of its military bases and to demonstratively cross red lines of Russia and China, both of which have nuclear weapons
Read more
Russian air crews participate in joint military exercise with Belarus
The joint tactical exercise was carried out on the territory of Belarus between May 27 and 31
Read more
US allows Kiev use its weapons against targets in Russia for counter-fire — Pentagon
"Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long range strikes inside of Russia has not changed," the official added
Read more
US ex-president Trump found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records
Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony by a jury
Read more
Western instructors in Ukraine sustaining losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, "it is becoming more and more difficult for them to conceal these losses"
Read more
Russian troops to receive 2,000 Gortenzia 7 FPV drones in Ukraine operation
Gortenzia 7 FPV drones are designed to strike enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts and armored equipment
Read more
EU politicians should recall their food security statements — Russian Foreign Ministry
The EU ideology on "prohibitive duties" is clear - "they want to press Russia out from all around," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russia with London’s permission — official
There is no complete unanimity among Kiev's Western allies, which have multiplied arms deliveries to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation, on restrictions on its use
Read more
Transnistria worried by paratroops' exercises in Moldova — peacekeepers' spokesman
"There had been no notification to the Joint Military Command or other bodies of the peacekeeping operation," Oleg Belyakov said
Read more
Russian troops expanding offensive in south Donetsk area — top brass
The Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance drones help Russian troops uncover hidden Ukrainian army positions, the amount of enemy personnel and military hardware
Read more
Slovak PM transferred to Bratislava hospital — report
According to the report, Fico was admitted to the St. Michael's Hospital in the capital
Read more
Hungarian movement reminds Macron that Napoleon was defeated in Russia
The letter of Hungarian Community for Peace Association expresses "shock and indignation" over the French president’s remarks about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine
Read more
France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict
In his opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent
Read more
US lawmaker calls Biden 'insane' over his permission to Ukraine to strike Russia
"The US should be pursuing peace NOT world war," Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Read more
Russian defense chief calls for enhancing border security amid Afghan instability
"The risk of gangs and terrorism spilling outside the country is growing," Andrey Belousov pointed out
Read more
Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers
Read more
German weapons can be used 'for defense from Russia near Kharkov' — Cabinet
There is no hint whether this concerns strikes against targets on Russian territory
Read more
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Read more
US bankers fear isolation of Russian economy — RIAC
Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev emphasized that the dollar's position of the global financial system is gradually declining, although it "remains the most important currency for international transactions" for the time being
Read more
Officials have to realize what historical stage Russia is going through — Putin
The head of state stressed that everyone should work as if on the frontline and feel mobilized and it was the only way all the goals could be achieved
Read more
US sends military consultants to Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine
According to the report, "the idea is to make them more compatible with American forces and to move them away from the Russian model," because their governments are "keen to exit Moscow's orbit"
Read more
At UN Security Council, Russia points to US double standards over Syria
In Dmitry Chumakovopinion, "by actually occupying the territory of a UN member state, the US bears no responsibility for the civilian population under Washington's control"
Read more
Putin, Security Council discuss international cooperation in fight against terrorism
The President said that several speakers were scheduled to make reports and handed over the floor to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Russian tech firm develops robotized ground system with kamikaze capability
This ‘cart’ has already been tested in the special operation area during an assault on an enemy stronghold
Read more
Envoy warns of dire consequences from use of Danish weapons against targets in Russia
Vladimir Barbin noted that "Denmark seems to be willing to give Kiev carte blanche to provoke a direct clash between NATO and Russia"
Read more
Press review: NATO mulls longer leash for Kiev and US, China grapple for power in Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 31st
Read more
Russian nation deserves being ‘worshipped at its feet’ for heroism, unity — Putin
"There is no award to award an entire nation, but it is the heroism and the unity around the Homeland and its interests that is the foundation of all our victories - of the entire Russia and of each and every one of us," the head of state underscored
Read more
Russian authorities propose setting up shelters to guard against nuclear threats
The document proposes to create civil defense facilities by "erecting objects using fully assembled structures, including block-modular type or other materials," the document says
Read more
Russia shares China's approach to Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China would not attend the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland because Beijing's call for equal participation of Russia and Ukraine in the negotiations differs from the agenda of the meeting
Read more
Elysee Palace confirms Russia not to be invited to ceremony in Normandy
Previously, the Europe 1 radio station reported citing its sources that France intends to invite Russia to the events in Normandy
Read more
Russian troops compel Ukrainian army to retreat 8-9 km in Kharkov area — defense chief
Russian troops liberated 28 communities in May in their courageous and professional operations, Andrey Belousov said
Read more
NATO using 'flamethrower' to try to extinguish Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, "the longer the Ukrainians continue firing projectiles, the farther the Russians will advance"
Read more
Medvedev cautions West not to underestimate Russia's willingness to use tactical nukes
The senior Russian official believes it is possible that the conflict between Russia and the West has already entered its final stage
Read more
Russia’s Federal Security Service foils attempted terrorist attack on servicemen in Crimea
According to the statement, the detainee is cooperating with the investigation and has confessed to working for Ukraine’s special services
Read more
NATO countries facilitating strikes on Russia to pit whole alliance against Moscow
This "individual aid," Dmitry Medvedev said, is about "controlling its long-range cruise missiles or sending a contingent of troops to Ukraine"
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who joined Russian forces on T-64 tank urges fight against Kiev regime
Russia’s special services reported earlier that a former Ukrainian soldier had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Read more
Full-scale war between Russia, West can’t be ruled out, expert says
"A number of officials, particularly in France and the United Kingdom, have said that individual military units from NATO countries may be deployed to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev said
Read more
Strikes on Russia with Western weapons to make talks impossible — Chinese expert
Zheng Runyu added that "the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine will only escalate and neither side will be able to compromise"
Read more
Russia’s defense chief sees NATO, EU fueling tensions in Georgia
"Proposals are being made to sign a peace treaty exclusively at Western venues and to their dictates," Andrey Belousov added
Read more
Russian forces destroy four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 305 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kremlin knows that Poland allowed Ukraine to attack Russia with its weapons
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about its reaction in case Kiev uses Western weapons to attack its territory
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin discuss security, preventing escalation of Ukrainian conflict
During the discussion of the international agenda, the two leaders also touched upon the future summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana
Read more
Europe prepares for war with Russia, Hungarian PM says
According to Viktor Orban, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action
Read more
Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat
"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Strikes on Russia with US arms may begin in matter of hours or days — NYT
Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that US President Joe Biden’s administration had authorized Ukraine to conduct limited strikes inside Russia with American-made weapons
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on Belgorod Region kill 175 civilians
According to the head of the Presidential Council on Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev, the HRC informs international organizations about human rights violations carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces on a regular basis
Read more
Slovenian cabinet decides to recognize Palestinian state — Foreign Ministry
Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said the country, "as a responsible member of the United Nations Security Council, is obliged to do everything in its power to establish lasting peace in the Middle East"
Read more
Kiev may fall within 'buffer zone' if West sends Ukraine long-range weapons — Russian MP
As the distance between Lugansk and Kiev stands at 482 km, the buffer zone should include Kiev, Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Death toll from US-UK air strike on radio station in Yemen’s Hodeidah rises to 14 — TV
According to the report, "security guards and several civilians" were among the casualties, including reporters at the radio station
Read more
Russian lawmaker sees buffer zone in Kharkov Region as response to Ukraine’s terrorism
"The escalation of the conflict, for which Washington and NATO are fully responsible, is forcing Russia to take all necessary measures for defense and victory over the enemy," Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Ukraine sharply increased shelling intensity of civilians in Zaporozhye Reigon — official
Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s Commission on the matters of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support of veterans said that at least eight impacts have been registered in Veilkaya Znamenka and ten impacts have been registered in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya this evening
Read more
Kiev opens hunt for Ukrainian soldier who escaped to Russian troops on T-64 tank
Maksim Likhachyov said that he had guessed how the Ukrainian authorities would act but stressed he had no regret for his move
Read more
Seventy-five Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity after negotiations
"All the released servicemen are receiving required medical and psychological assistance," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
German chancellor opposes changes in agreements on use of German weapons in Ukraine
He urged to prevent the conflict between Russia and Ukraine from turning into a confrontation between NATO and Russia
Read more
Polish elites chomping at the bit to occupy West Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, in the current international climate, Poland is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, hoping "to take revenge on Moscow for losing a geopolitical confrontation in the past"
Read more
NATO countries’ intention to continue war with Russia will backfire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that NATO countries, primarily the United States, are consciously heading for a new round of tensions and provoking Ukraine to continue a senseless war with Russia
Read more
HIMARS service center opens in Romania
Romania has purchased three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers manufactured by Lockheed Martin
Read more
Lawmaker sees possibility of liberating Volchansk, Chasov Yar soon
"We are closing our pincers on these territories, including Volchansk, operating according to the principle of sparing our soldiers," Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Russian Cabinet approves draft amendments of fiscal parameters
Draft documents will now be sent to the State Duma for consideration
Read more
Chisinau, Kiev agree not to obstruct Russian gas transit to Transnistria
According to Victor Parlicov, Ukraine and Moldova informally agreed that transit via Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania can be a viable option
Read more
Musk says jury verdict against Trump damages US legal system
The US businessman noted that if even an ex-president of the United States can be prosecuted "over such a trivial matter - motivated by politics, rather than justice," anyone "is at risk of a similar fate"
Read more
Biden secretly permits Kiev to use US weapons for deep strikes on Russia — Politico
According to the report, the permission applies to Russian regions that border Ukraine’s northwestern region of Kharkov
Read more
EU approves tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus from July 1 — EC
The EU Council said that the EU's prohibitive tariffs on grain from Russia and Belarus will not affect transit through EU ports to third countries
Read more
China will not attend Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland — Reuters
Beijing said earlier that that the conditions which were not met included that the conference should be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev
Read more
Russian attack helicopters thwart Kiev’s attempt to rotate troops in Kharkov area
In their sortie, the helicopter crews delivered a strike by S-8 aviation rockets using coordinates of an air controller
Read more