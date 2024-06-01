Brazil willing to contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine — presidential advisor

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1. /TASS/. The Brazilian authorities are poised to help achieve peace in Ukraine, but this may be possible only if the interests of both parties to the conflict are considered, Celso Amorim, the foreign policy advisor to Brazil’s president, said.

"We want to contribute to an achievable peace agreement. This could be possible only if we address the issues of concern for both parties, which implies a dialogue between them. It would be more preferable if it was held with the support of the countries that both sides trust," he told the O Globo newspaper.

Earlier, China and Brazil issued a joint statement, saying that they consider dialogue and negotiations as the only way to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier pointed out that unlike Kiev, Moscow had never refused to engage in talks. However, after being repeatedly cheated on, Russia now wants to understand who is worth talking to and who can be trusted. According to Putin, agreements should be based on the 2022 draft Istanbul accords but it is also necessary to take today’s realities into account. The Kremlin has said repeatedly that Russia will only make agreements on its own terms, while attempts to impose any rules on Moscow will not be tolerated.