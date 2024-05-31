Biden’s foreign policy course leads world to ‘nuclear Armageddon’ — expert

LONDON, May 31. /TASS/. The Biden Administration’s foreign policy can lead to a new world war with use of nuclear weapons, Jeffrey Sachs, US political researcher and economist, said in his article for the Brave New Europe (BNE) website.

He noted that Washington intentionally initiates conflicts in Ukraine, in the Middle East and in the Taiwan Strait, with each conflict capable of resulting in a "nuclear Armageddon." In particular, the US effectively allowed to carry out strikes with Western-made weapons at Russian territory, only because the "increasingly desperate and extremist Ukrainian regime sees fit." As a result, Russia holds nuclear military exercise on Ukrainian border, Sachs noted.

According to the political researcher, the current US President proceeds from the idea, cemented in the minds of American politicians after the dissolution of the USSR, that the USA, allegedly being the only superpower, are entitled to uncontrollably expand the network of its military bases and to demonstratively cross red lines of Russia and China, both of which have nuclear weapons.

"Joe Biden’s reckless and incompetent foreign policy is pushing us closer to annihilation," Sachs said.

On May 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the exercise of tactical nuclear forces is being held in response to provocative statements of Western officials. According to China’s The Global Times, Russian tactical nuclear exercise can force NATO to acknowledge Moscow’s resolve to defend its rights and interests despite the growing pressure from the alliance.