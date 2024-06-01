Indonesia’s defense chief says his peace plan on Ukraine still relevant

TOKYO, June 1. /TASS/. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said the proposal on resolving the situation in Ukraine peacefully he made in 2023 is still relevant.

"One year ago, in the last Shangri-La dialogue that I attended, I also proposed an immediate ceasefire, a secession of hostilities in place in the Ukrainian situation," said Subianto, who won the Indonesian presidential election in March and will be inaugurated in October. "Since that time, many thousands more lives have been lost on both sides, including many-many innocent civilians. After one year, I'm still convinced that my proposal remains logical, relevant and necessary," he added, addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue forum underway in Singapore.

Last year in Singapore, Subianto called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and proposed setting up a 15-km demilitarized zone and deploying UN peacekeepers to the line of engagement. He also recommended the United Nations to organize and hold referendums on what he said were "disputed territories," without specifying exactly which territories he meant.