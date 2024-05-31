Netherlands approves Ukraine using F-16s over Russia

PRAGUE, May 31. /TASS/. The Netherlands has no objections over using F-16 fighter jets in Russian skies, acting Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot told reporters before an informal meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Prague.

"If you have the right of self-defense, there is no geographical boundaries on making use of weapon systems. So that’s the common principle," she said.

Earlier, acting Dutch defense minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands had never ruled out Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil.

The Netherlands said it was ready to hand over at least 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. It has already provided 11 aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots at the European F-16 training center.