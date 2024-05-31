NATO never hesitated if its weapons can be used against Russia — MFA commentary

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. NATO has been throwing dust in the eyes with a false discussion on whether the Ukrainian army can hit Russian territory with Western weapons, because this has been happening all the time, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

In this way she commented on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s remark that Britain supplied to Kiev Storm Shadow missiles without any restrictions and a number of the bloc's countries never limited the use of their weapons on Russian territory.

"This is precisely what Russia has been saying all along. It was obvious that the NATO members were lying, putting up a smokescreen and making up stories that they allegedly had not yet decided whether or not to allow the Kiev regime to carry out strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

She pointed out that similarly the West was trying to mislead those "who are being persuaded to go to a conference in Switzerland" on Ukraine by "telling tales about its focus on a peace settlement."

"It’s classic NATO-style manipulation," Zakharova concluded.