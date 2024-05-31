Nordic countries’ assistance to Ukraine reach 17 bln euro

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from countries of Northern Europe has reached 17 billion euro, according to a joint statement of the third Nordic-Ukrainian summit in Stockholm.

"The Nordic countries have thus far provided Ukraine with more than 17 billion euro in military, financial and humanitarian support," the statement reads.

The document notes that the Nordic countries have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine on security guarantees. The Nordic countries have pledged to "individually and jointly continue to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, maritime and land warfare capabilities," as well "continue to contribute to training, provide equipment, support joint procurement, and make financial contributions," and "work with Ukraine to increase its defense industry production."

Ukraine’s finance ministry said on May 30 that the West’s overall assistance to Kiev since February 2022 was about $85.4 billion.

The Nordic-Ukrainian summit was held on May 31 I Stockholm. The meeting was attended by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Prime Ministers Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland, and Jonas Gahr Store of Norway.