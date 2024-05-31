China will not attend Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland — Reuters

LONDON, May 31. /TASS/. China has confirmed that it will not participate in a peace conference on Ukraine to be hosted by Switzerland in mid-June, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to them, the invitation was declined because the conditions for Beijing to take part were not met, including the participation of Russia.

China told diplomats earlier this week that that the conditions which were not met included that the conference should be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev, and that there should be equal participation by all parties, and fair discussion of all proposals, Reuters said.

The Swiss authorities plan to convene a Ukraine peace conference at the Burgenstock Resort on June 15-16. As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern has invited more than 160 delegations to the event, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. Russia was not invited, the Swiss authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia will not ask to be invited if it is not wanted there. Commenting on the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on April 12 that this conference is "a path to nowhere" and Moscow doesn’t see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue.