NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s S-500 Prometheus surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system will be a game changer for both Russia’s security and the global military landscape, protecting national airspace with unprecedented efficacy and reliability, according to Defense TV YouTube channel.

The channel’s authors emphasize the system’s increased range and its advanced missile and radar technologies. Apart from that, the system is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield.

"The secret sauce behind the S-500’s hypersonic killing abilities lies in its powerful radar and computer system," the channel says. "This tech can crunch radar data lightning-fast, speeding out precise targeting information for the launchers and missiles."

The S-500, produced by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer, was designed to destroy all existing and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy across the entire range of altitudes and speeds.

Then Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on April 23 that this year, the Russian air defense troops will receive the first S-500 air defense systems in two modifications: long-range surface-to-air missile systems and anti-ballistic missile defense complexes.