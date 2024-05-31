Russian diplomat dismissed allegations about use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. A Russian diplomat has dismissed allegations that Russia is using North Korean missiles in Ukraine as fakes.

"As for the allegations that Russia is using North Korean missiles in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine, they are not true. The so-called inspection report on this matter by three former sanction experts from Great Britain, Japan, and South Korea will not become an independent or reliable document even if the US envoy [to the UN] says this one hundred times and the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office puts its seal under it," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea.

"This is a classical example of a contracted document which was compiled b y non-professionals with numerous procedural violations and logical discrepancies. We call on those who contracted this report to better focus on the problems of thee degrading situation on the Korean Peninsula, which they are insistently seeking to drive to a dangerous line of open military confrontation with unpredictable consequences," she stressed.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has repeatedly stressed that Western countries’ allegations that Russia is illegally maintaining military-technical cooperation with North Korea are groundless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavov slammed Washington’s allegations that Pyongyang is providing military assistance to Moscow as rumors.