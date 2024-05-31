Russian defense chief calls for enhancing border security amid Afghan instability

ALMATY, May 31. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan highlights the need to strengthen Tajikistan’s border with the country and take other measures to ensure regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"In the Central Asian region, the situation in Afghanistan remains the main source of instability. Numerous radical groups have gained a foothold there, stepping up attempts to promote their ideas in the neighboring countries. The risk of gangs and terrorism spilling outside the country is growing," he pointed out, addressing a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Defense Ministers in the Kazakh city of Almaty.

According to him, all this requires "constant monitoring and prompt measures aimed at ensuring regional stability." "Those particularly include efforts to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border," the Russian defense chief noted.