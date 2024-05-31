Belgium not to allow using its F-16 jets outside Ukraine — PM

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told US President Joe Biden during their talks in Washington, D.C., that he rules out the use of his weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, outside Ukraine, the White House press pool said in a statement.

According to the statement, the prime minister said Belgium would not allow using its military equipment outside Ukrainian territory. It added that on May 28, during the Ukrainian president’s visit to Brussels, Belgium pledged to provide Ukraine with 30 F-16s by 2028.

In addition, De Croo emphasized that Belgium was a US reliable partner. He urged Europe and the United States to remain united and do their utmost in order to defend themselves and help Ukraine.