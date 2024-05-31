FACTBOX: Accident on Moscow subway’s red line

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. A technical malfunction in a Moscow metro train disrupted traffic between the University and Park Kultury stations on the subway’s red line. According to the city authorities, no one was hurt.

TASS has summarized key data about the accident.

Details

- Traffic was interrupted for more than an hour.

- Shortly after the accident was reported, the emergencies ministry checked information about smoke in a car of a train stuck in the tunnel between Sportivnaya and Vorobyevy Gory stations.

- Later, the Moscow city’s transport department refuted reports about a fire in the metro train or in the tunnel.

- It said that the accident was caused by a minor technical malfunction.

- No one was hurt in the accident, the department said.

- According to emergencies service, rescuers evacuated 171 people, including 12 children from the train that got stuck in the tunnel.