Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. In case of an attack, Russia will act ‘as the situation demands,’ and its response may be truly devastating, said Konstantin Gavrilov, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"On the doctrinal level, we deliberately maintain a certain degree of uncertainty regarding the nature and scope of our possible nuclear response to an aggression. A potential aggressor needs to realize that, if attacked, we reserve the right to act ‘as the situation demands,’ so to speak, and use all our capabilities," reads the transcript of his speech at the 1079th Plenary Meeting of the Forum for Security Cooperation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), published by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them. If an adversary decides to infringe upon them, the response may be truly devastating," he added.