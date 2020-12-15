Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 15. /TASS/. The latest Nebo-UM radar station capable of identifying low-flying and stealth targets has gone on combat alert in the Rostov Region in Russia’s south, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"A new Nebo-UM radar station has gone on combat duty in the Rostov Region. The new radar will considerably enhance the capabilities of detecting various air targets, including low-flying objects and those with a small radar cross-section," the press office said in a statement.

The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems. The station is capable of detecting and tracking aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, missile warheads and other targets, identifying their state affiliation and transmitting data to the command post or anti-aircraft complexes, the press office said.

The new radar can also identify the direction of jamming sources and determine their location, it said.

The troops of Russia’s Southern Military District received eight new and modernized radar stations in 2020, including Podlyot-K1, RLS39N6 and Desna radars. Also, Terek radar stations and a number of altimeters underwent upgrade, the press office said.