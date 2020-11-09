Latest radar station arrives for Russian troops in Siberia

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The latest Podlyot low-altitude radar arrived for the radio-technical regiment of the Central Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army stationed in the Novosibirsk Region in western Siberia, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets at low and ultra-low altitudes under natural interferences and jamming. Besides, it [the Podlyot system] is capable of determining coordinates and locking on and tracking any aerodynamic targets, including low-signature objects," the press office said in a statement.

The Podlyot is designated to monitor the air situation and detect targets at low and ultra-low altitudes. The system is capable of finding targets over the wooded moderately rugged terrain and under enemy passive, active or combined jamming. The station can also continue its operation upon attempts of fire suppression.