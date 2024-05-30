If restrictions on Kiev's use of Western arms lifted, Russia to respond properly — MFA

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will give a proportionate response and ensure its security amid calls for lifting restrictions on Kiev's use of Western weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"The Russian armed forces' response to such actions [strikes on peaceful civilian facilities] will be proportionate. Russia's security will be ensured, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, by creating a buffer zone in Ukraine," she said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was the first to suggest lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons in strike against Russia. Politicians from a number of countries, as well as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, said they saw such a possibility. Some countries even lifted the restrictions. According to The New York Times, US President Joe Biden is considering such an option.

Both Italian deputy prime ministers - Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini - as well as Defense Minister Guido Crozetto spoke out against letting Kiev use Italian weapons.