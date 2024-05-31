Lukashenko, Putin discuss security, preventing escalation of Ukrainian conflict

MINSK, May 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed security issues and prevention of escalation of the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation, the press service reported.

"In the center of attention of the heads of state were the issues of security and prevention of escalation of the Ukrainian conflict," the statement said.

During the discussion of the international agenda, Lukashenko and Putin touched upon the future summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana. "They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the summit," the press service added. As for the economy, Putin "briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the Russian government's work to implement the agreements reached during his recent official visit to Minsk." The sides also discussed the details of Lukashenko's upcoming trips to Mongolia and Russia’s Irkutsk Region.