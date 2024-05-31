US limits use of its weapons to avoid clash with Russia — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden has geographically limited the use of US weapons against Russia to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating into a direct clash between Washington and Moscow, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US has approved the use of GMLRS missiles, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and artillery systems in the Kharkov Region, and banned the use of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

The newspaper pointed out that the "narrow geographic scope" is "an effort by the Biden administration" to limit "the risk that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a direct clash between Washington and Moscow."