MINSK, May 31. /TASS/. Poland’s current leadership made a promise to the United States to directly participate in the war against Russia at Washington’s request, former Polish judge Tomasz Schmidt, who left for Belarus because of disagreement with Warsaw's policies, has said.

He recalled that in early March, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

"According to my knowledge, the results of that meeting were as follows: Poland committed itself, should such a request come from the US, to participate directly in the war," Schmidt said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

"The decision to use the Polish army abroad is made by the president at the prime minister’s request. That's how it is spelled out in the Polish Constitution. This explains why Biden invited both the president and the prime minister. It was a question of checking what the will of these politicians was and whether it would be possible to put pressure on them, if such a need arose," Schmidt said.