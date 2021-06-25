Russia provides 173,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients — health minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia has enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Currently, we have provided a total of 173,000 [hospital] beds across the country, which means that the number of beds is sufficient. In fact, we are today ahead of the number of patients being admitted. Last week we noted delays with additional expansion, but they have been eliminated by today," he said at a meeting of the anti-coronavirus coordination council.

According to the latest statistics, about 180 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, and more than 3.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,409,088 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,929,639 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 132,064 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.