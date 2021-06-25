Moscow heat wave, Suvorov school graduation, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Spider-Man in Vatican, Moscow heat wave, Suvorov school graduation
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Pope Francis greets Mattia Villardita, a young man in the Spider-Man costume who makes children smile in the pediatric wards of hospitals, during his general audience at the courtyard of San Damaso in Vatican City, June 23© Franco Origlia/Getty Images
People are seen at the fountain in the center of Moscow. Moscow has issued yellow warning due to heat wave conditions, June 19© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Matteo Pessina scores a goal in the 39th minute of the Italy - Wales match. In the final match of Group A, the Welsh lost 0-1 to Italy, but finished second in the quartet, Rome, June 20© REUTERS/Ryan Pierse
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in an armoured vehicle of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week, at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, June 24© Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow to mark 80 years since the start of the Great Patriotic War when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union, June 22© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The Candle of Memory event marking the 80th anniversary of the German invasion of the Soviet Union in World War II takes place in front of the Victory Museum on Day of Sorrow and Remembrance of Victims of War. A sign reads "Remember", Moscow, June 22© Victory Museum Press Office/TASS
Repaving a street in central Moscow. The repair work, which is underway in sections of Tverskaya Street and 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya Street, includes planing off asphalt pavement surfaces and applying hot asphalt to produce seamless surfaces, June 19© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Residents gather to watch firework rehearsals ahead of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, June 22© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during his first press conference after winning the presidential election, in Tehran, June 21© EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Students of the Moscow Suvorov Military School march during their graduation ceremony, June 25© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Scene of the Bregenz Festival during the rehearsal of the opera Rigoletto. It is an arts festival that takes place every July and August in the Austrian city of Bregenz. A special feature of the festival is the floating stage on Lake Constance, June 23© Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images
One of the six spotted seal pups of the Tyulen rehabilitation centre for marine mammals that has been released into the Peter the Great Gulf off Zheltukhina Island, June 21© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Russian Navy, border guards halt state border violation by UK warship off Crimea
A guard ship of the Black Sea Fleet fired warning shots while a Su-24M bomber conducted preventing bombing, the ministry specified
Read more
Incident with destroyer could have triggered "unwarranted escalation" — UK Army chief
On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia’s latest radar capable of tracking over 300 surface and air targets — developer
The Russian Podsolnukh-E radar offers major advantages compared to foreign surface wave radar stations
Read more
MiG-31K fighters join Russian Navy’s maneuvers in Mediterranean
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Anti-coronavirus chewing gum may enter civilian circulation — developer
Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense was developing an anti-coronavirus drug in the form of chewing gum, chewing tablets, and pressed fruit paste
Read more
Russia starts promoting Rubezh-ME missile system on market — official
The state-of-the-art Project 22800E Karakurt-E missile corvette is also promoted on the global market
Read more
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG applies for certification as independent transmission system operator
The application has been submitted in accordance with the German Energy Industry Act
Read more
Russian diplomat urges Japan to improve ties instead of making statements on the Kurils
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also criticized Tokyo’s desire to link territorial claims to Moscow with Russia’s activity on its sovereign territory
Read more
Delta COVID-19 strain spreads across nearly 90 countries — Russian sanitary watchdog
The sanitary watchdog’s chief also mentioned that Russia managed to withstand the fight against the pandemic in March-April 2021 when Europe saw an increase in COVID-19 cases
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin
Russian President and his Turkish counterpart also confirmed the "mutual readiness for further coordination, including in the interests of the economic development and restoration of the transport infrastructure of the region"
Read more
Kremlin slams incident with British destroyer as deliberate provocation
The actions of British destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea violate international law, they are unacceptable, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian embassy slams Pentagon remarks about British destroyer incident as groundless
The Russian Embassy in the United States has branded as unfounded the comments of Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby who described the reports from Moscow about warning shots ahead of the course of British HMS Defender destroyer near the Crimean coast as "yet another example of disinformation"
Read more
Russia views HMS Defender’s actions as violation of UN Sea Law Convention — statement
The Russian military ministry called on the British side to conduct a thorough investigation of the HMS Defender crew for prevention of similar incidents in the future
Read more
Russia will defend its borders by all means, including military — Deputy Foreign Minister
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Read more
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia shocked by NATO reaction to Moscow’s pullout from Open Skies Treaty
According to Russian Foreign Minister, by attaching blame to Russia, the West fails to mention that in the past 10 years, it blatantly neglected its obligations under the Treaty
Read more
West aims to form a unipolar world after dissolution of USSR — Russia’s General Staff
The dissolution of the Soviet Union has led to a change in opinions of the collective West on global security issues, Valery Gerasimov noted
Read more
UK Ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comments after Black Sea incident
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow views the actions of the Defender as a blatant provocation
Read more
Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN
The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region"
Read more
Russian naval ships, aircraft kick off drills in Mediterranean
The drills involve five warships, including the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, and the submarines Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Impossible to imagine British destroyer’s actions weren’t agreed with US - Zakharova
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Read more
US creating new Fleet, multi-domain brigades in Asia-Pacific — Russian top brass
The 1st Fleet is expected to be operationally ready in 2024, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department noted
Read more
Crimea’s head: Incident with British destroyer proved that Crimea is unassailable fortress
"Russia’s borders are securely guarded," Sergei Aksyonov said
Read more
Russia can ‘bomb on target’ in sea border violations — diplomat
"We can appeal to common sense, demand respect for international law. If this does not help, we can bomb not only in the direction, but also on target, if our colleagues do not understand," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia's use of weapons in maritime incident off Crimea was justified — lawyer
Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the FSB's border guard service on Wednesday stopped a violation of Russia's state border by the British destroyer HMS Defender off Cape Fiolent
Read more
Belarus claims proof that US agency involved in coup attempt
According to the Belarusian investigation, the coup attempt was funded from abroad
Read more
British destroyer may have violated Russian border for reconnaissance — expert
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet, acting in cooperation with the border guard force of the federal security service FSB, stopped a violation of the state border by the destroyer HMS Defender off Crimea's Cape Fiolent
Read more
Moscow to consider anti-missile system deployment by US in Poland in military planning
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that not only for the US and Poland, but for NATO in general there is "a good opportunity" now to think again about Russia’s proposal on mutual ascertainable moratoriums on non-deployment of medium-range percussion complexes in Europe
Read more
Incident involving UK destroyer may have unpredictable consequences — senior diplomat
According to Alexander Grushko, Western countries choose "a spiral of confrontation" instead of cooperation with Russia
Read more
Russian Sputnik V manufacturer addressed WHO complaints, Kremlin says
Earlier on Wednesday, the WHO published a report after the inspections carried out at four pharmaceutical enterprises, where the vaccine production was launched
Read more
Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24
In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic
Read more
EU to explore possible sanctions in response to ‘further malign activity of Russia’
The EU heads did not manage to reach an agreement on the initiative proposed by Berlin and Paris to hold a highest-level meeting with Russia and it is not mentioned in the document
Read more
Bombs will be on target next time, Russian diplomat warns after Black Sea violation
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service border control service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender near Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia won’t abide by PACE resolution on Crimea as it contradicts constitution - lawmaker
The resolution was adopted by PACE on Wednesday to follow up the report by Icelandic representative Sunna Aevarsdotti about the situation involving Crimean Tatars
Read more
‘Not much’ to reconsider in Russia’s position on Ukraine — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the situation in Donbass is Ukraine’s internal problem, "and Russia participates in a format that works, in order to help Ukraine solve this problem"
Read more
Russia summons British envoy, to issue tough demarche over warship incident — diplomat
On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet, acting in cooperation with the border guard force of the Russian Federal Security Service, stopped a violation of the state border by the British destroyer HMS Defender off Crimea's Cape Fiolent
Read more
EpiVacCorona vaccine effective against Delta and Delta Plus COVID variants
The Delta coronavirus strain was first detected in India in October 2020
Read more
Any actions possible in response to provocations violating Russian borders, says Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia has the right to "bomb on target", when foreign warships violate their sea borders
Read more
Moscow does not rule out tough response to London’s recurrent provocations - ambassador
Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Over 50 ships under construction in St. Petersburg — Governor
Both civilian vessels and warships are at the building phase, Alexander Beglov said
Read more
Russian government approves agreement on Russian navy logistics center in Sudan
The document was signed in Khartoum on July 23, 2019, and in Moscow on December 1, 2020
Read more