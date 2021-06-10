Russian diplomat lauds work of Italian non-profits helping children in Donbass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia considers the activity of the Italian charity organization "Help Us Save the Children" that provides aid to children in Donbass as a gesture of friendship and solidarity by the Italian public, which stands in contrast to the activity of certain foreign non-profits acting on Russia’s territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"Currently, one of the main spheres of the organization’s activity is aiding the injured children of Donbass. We see this as a gesture of solidarity and friendship by the ordinary citizens of Italy and San Marino, a confirmation that a bloc mindset cannot become an obstacle in the way to genuine human feelings, mutual aid and support in difficult situations," she said.

Zakharova also stressed that this organization, led by Ennio Bordato, was one of the first to provide aid and support to the children injured in the terrorist attack on a school in Russia’s Beslan in 2004. It also took part in the opening ceremony of a park in memory of Beslan children that was held in the Italian city of Rovereto on June 5 of this year.

According to the diplomat, this is not the only monument in Italy dedicated to the tragic events in Beslan. "In Florence, there is a Children of Beslan Square, in Turin, there is a garden honoring the victims of Beslan, and in the city of Lurago d'Erba there is a park called "Children of Beslan," she noted.

These examples of "people’s diplomacy" by this Italian organization and the Italian society stand in contrast with the activity of certain foreign non-profit organizations working on Russia’s territory. "This example stands in stark contrast with the activity of a number of foreign NGOs on Russian territory with the goal to undermine the unity of the multinational and multi-religious Russian society, to interfere in domestic affairs and to take part in events that are none of their concern," Zakharova said.