Hungary and Thailand may register Russian COVID vaccine for animals

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has sent documents for the registration of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine for animals to Hungary and Thailand, the service’s head Sergey Dankvert said in an interview with TASS.

"We have already made and sent the registration documents to Hungary and Thailand. Hungary, for example, is considering the possibility of registering a vaccine for dogs," he said.

Dankvert noted that, in his opinion, the vaccine would be in demand in the countries of Southeast Asia, "because there are many animal farms and people want to protect their animals." In total, he said, negotiations on vaccine registration are underway with 17 countries.

He also said that many countries, including European countries, are showing interest in the vaccine.

"But we do not want to make a tough business out of selling vaccines, so we have reduced prices for these products to a minimum," he stressed.

The head of the agricultural watchdog explained that the cost of the vaccine would depend on delivery and transportation conditions.

"We would not like to raise prices too high. It's just that there will be different conditions for each country. Then I must say that our vaccine differs from those vaccines that are intended for humans in terms of transportation conditions: it does not require harsh conditions, it is not required freeze," he concluded.

The Carnivac-Cov vaccine is the only registered COVID-19 vaccine for animals in the world. It was developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.