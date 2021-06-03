Russian intelligence chief laments attempts to revise WWII outcomes

VITEBSK, June 3. /TASS/. Attempts to revise the outcomes of the Second World War and the roles of the nations, who contributed to the fall of Nazism, are regrettable, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin stated.

"Like the majority of level-headed people not only in our two countries, but on the entire planet, I look at such events (revising WWII outcomes - TASS) with regret. However, the truth is that it was the Soviet Union that made a decisive contribution to the fall of Hitler’s Germany, to the defeat of Nazism," Naryshkin told reporters on Thursday after a joint session between Russia’s SVR and the Belarusian KGB in Vitebsk.

According to him, "it was the Red Army, where residents of all Soviet republics, including Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, Kazakhs, Georgians, fought side by side, that liberated Eastern and part of Central Europe". "The fact is that Nazi Germany is fully to blame for the start of the Second World War, and this has been confirmed for all time through the decisions of the International Military Tribunal against Nazi criminals," the SVR chief said.