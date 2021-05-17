Subtropical heat typical of mid-summer in southern Russia comes to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The influence of dry and warm air masses from Central Asia as well as a clear sunny weather due to an anticyclone have resulted in an unusually hot weather in Moscow. The weather in the capital is similar to the climate in southern Russia at the end of July, chief researcher at Russia’s Hydrometeorological Center Roman Wilfand told TASS on Monday.

"The heat is real, I would even say that this is a super heat. This is an unusual situation which is related to the fact that very dry and hot air masses are moving towards Moscow from Central Asia, Kazakhstan. <...> When the sky is clear, the sun is beating down, the ground temperature is such that one can cook eggs," he explained.

The expert also added that the hot weather is caused by the anticyclone spreading through western Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region to Russia’s European part.

According to him, the heat in Moscow is unusual since not only it is not typical of May, it is not typical of the capital’s climate in general.

"If one compares it to something, then, indeed, it’s the subtropics, this is not the temperature of middle latitudes. There is no climate like this in Moscow. This temperature is typical of the [last week] of July in the south of the Krasnodar Region. So here there is not only a temporal but also a spatial quickening of the climatic development," the meteorologist noted.