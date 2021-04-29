Second EMERCOM flight with anti-Covid aid lands in India

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The second Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) flight with a shipment of anti-Covid aid for India has landed in the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

The first flight landed at the same airport at about 01:30 local time (about 23:00 Wednesday Moscow time). At present the first plane is being unloaded. The Indian Red Cross Society, which is the consignee of the cargo, will distribute it among medical facilities.

Earlier Kremlin announced that more than 22 tonnes of cargo were sent to India on two flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, including 20 pieces of equipment for oxygen support, 75 artificial lung ventilation devices, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

In the past 24 hours, India registered 360,960 new Covid cases - a new world record. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry disclosed that the total case count is now almost 18 million.