Moscow reports 2,502 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,502 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,704 cases reported a day earlier, reaching 1,075,242, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.23%.
Fifty-seven COVID-19 patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities climbing to 17,923. Meanwhile, 2,123 patients recovered, taking the recoveries' tally to 980,003.
Currently, 77,316 people in Moscow continue treatment.