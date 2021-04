MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The public event called the Immortal Regiment will be held on May 9, 2021 online, the co-chair of the central headquarters of the Immortal Regiment movement, Yelena Tsunayeva, said on Monday.

"Each region of Russia will have its own stream channel. The march will be telecast on urban television, media resources, on outdoor screens and other surfaces. The broadcast will begin on May 9 at 15:00 local time."