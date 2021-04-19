{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia detects 192 cases of UK coronavirus strain, 21 cases of South African strain

The country has also observed the formation of a Siberian variant, and the formation of a northwestern variant

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Over 190 cases of infection with the UK coronavirus strain and more than 20 cases of the South African strain have been detected in Russia as of April 16, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported on Monday.

Read also
New coronavirus strains most often get into Russia from Turkey — chief sanitary physician

"We isolated 192 samples of the British strain, 21 [samples] of the South African one and so far, [we] have not discovered any other mutations already described by other colleagues. Yet we do have mutations that we are describing in the Russian Federation, the mutations uncharacteristic so far of any strain described abroad. We have observed the formation of a Siberian variant, and the formation of a northwestern variant <...>. And, as soon as the material will be ready for publication we will submit it to you," she said at the general meeting of the department of medical sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The top sanitary doctor reported on the formation of a mutated coronavirus variant in Siberia back in November 2020. Later, however, the press service of the sanitary watchdog told journalists that it was not some exclusive case typical only for Siberia and presumed that this mutation had already been widespread abroad.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the VOC-202012/01 coronavirus variety appeared in the UK last September. In South Africa, the 501Y.V2 strain has been present since early August, while the P.1 strain has been circulating in Brazil and Japan since December.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Watchdog chief highlights Russia’s stabilizing coronavirus situation
Russia is ranked 87th in the world in terms of daily infections
Read more
Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia
Also, when speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation"
Read more
Russia to expel five Polish diplomats in response to Warsaw’s actions
On April 15, Poland declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae
Read more
US national security adviser warns about consequences if Navalny dies in prison
According to Jake Sullivan, Washington has arrived at a conclusion that this matter should better be discussed directly with Moscow, via diplomatic channels
Read more
US denies involvement in plot against Lukashenko as "absolutely untrue" - official
Commenting on reports about detention of lawyer Yuri Zenkovich, a holder of Belarusian and US passports, on suspicion of his involvement in the assassination plot, a US State Department official said that Washington would offer all necessary consular assistance to its national
Read more
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Five diplomats to stay at Czech embassy in Moscow
Head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office Rudolf Jindrak also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side
Read more
Prague aware what follows such "tricks" - Zakharova about Russian diplomats’ expulsion
Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said at news conference earlier in the day that the Czech Republic was expelling 18 employees of the Russian embassy
Read more
Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired
Read more
Press review: Why the Taliban backed out of talks and Russia wary of Biden’s summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 15
Read more
Russia gave prompt, precise and tough response to US sanctions — senator
In his words, all anti-Russian US policies in recent years were based on "assumptions, where the highest degree of certainty is reflected by the notorious ‘highly likely’"
Read more
Russian presidential aide suggests US ambassador go to Washington for consultations
According to Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is still in Moscow, continuing consultations
Read more
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine — media
Turkey carried out vaccine production research, according to the Yeni Safak newspaper
Read more
Village in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Twenty grenades were fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said
Read more
Macron plans to hold talks with Putin soon - Elysee Palace
The French President plans to discuss the ways of using the conclusions of the Paris summit of December 9, 2019, the Elysee Palace said in a communique
Read more
Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
According to the French leader, a number of EU member states have decided to begin discussions about Sputnik
Read more
Ukraine’s military chief urges authorities to refrain from creating armed formations
As Ukraine’s military chief Ruslan Khomchak claimed, such actions might be exploited by Russia for its purposes
Read more
Russia’s sovereign rating resilient to latest US sanctions - Fitch
The agency underlines that sanctions risks would remain high under the Joe Biden administration
Read more
Russian Navy tests ‘all-seeing’ camera in Arctic
The participation in the 18-day expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic allowed Russian military specialists "to fully assess and confirm its advantages, in particular, its ability to detect and identify objects in complex weather conditions"
Read more
Russia’s ambassador: London has long decided to view ties with Moscow as confrontational
The diplomat stated it was impossible to talk about any changes in bilateral relations
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
US views Russia’s countermeasures as escalation, reserves right to respond — DoS
"It is not in our interest to get into an escalatory cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States," a spokesperson said
Read more
Czech deputy PM to discuss Vrbetice incident at EU ministers’ meeting
Earlier leader of the Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala told that the Czech right-wing parliamentary parties planned to discuss the issue on the Russian special services’ alleged involvement in the explosion at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice in 2014
Read more
Russia to expel ten US diplomats — Lavrov
This will be a tit-for-tat response, the top diplomat stressed
Read more
Russia expels Ukrainian consul detained for obtaining classified information
The Ukrainian diplomat must leave Russian territory by April 22, the ministry said
Read more
Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus
The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Suspects in an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s investigation directorate, said
Read more
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
The crisis center will be regularly informing the Russian Transport Ministry about the number of performed flights from Turkey to Russia, the number of transported citizens as well as the number of Russian citizens with issued flight tickets, the statement says
Read more
US sanctions against Russia rejected by int'l community, says Chinese Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Engines of Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft fire for deorbit burn
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 04:34 Moscow time
Read more
US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips"
Read more
Russian fighter jet scrambled to escort US spy plane over Pacific Ocean
The plane has been prevented from violating the Russian border
Read more
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Read more
Lukashenko reveals group that plotted to assassinate him taken in custody
Belarusian President has informed about the detention of a group that was scheming an assassination attack on him and his children, and purportedly, had links to the US intelligence agencies
Read more
Syria condemns sending US and NATO troops to Russian borders
According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, "these steps indicate flagrant US interference in other countries’ affairs"
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO accession would lead to large-scale rise in tensions — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova called on the Kiev authorities to adopt a responsible approach and start implementing their obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures
Read more
Russia to permanently ban entry for eight US officials
The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the measures announced on Friday are only a part of Moscow’s options
Read more
Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister
Within 48 hours, 18 staff members of the Russian embassy must leave the Czech Republic, he said
Read more
Ukraine expels senior diplomat of Russian embassy to Kiev - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
A senior diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Kiev must leave Ukraine within 72 hours, starting April 19
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata
They are to leave Russia by end of day on April 19, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
Expulsion of Russian diplomats to distract attention from Belarus, lawmaker says
Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said that he was receiving phone calls from colleagues from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who were wondering about the situation
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Russia to shut down US funds interfering in internal policy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia can take measures that will be painful to the US, but would keep them in reserve
Read more
US attorney general, FBI director banned from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry
Besides, entry is barred for John Bolton, former US National Security Adviser and Permanent Representative to the UN, and to Robert Woolsey, the former CIA director
Read more
FSB detains Ukrainian diplomat in St. Petersburg for obtaining classified data
As the FSB stressed, "this activity is incompatible with the status of the diplomatic employee and is of clearly hostile nature towards the Russian Federation"
Read more
Russia protests Czech Republic’s expulsion of diplomats and vows to retaliate
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, "this hostile step" is a follow-up to a series of anti-Russian actions taken by the Czech Republic in recent years
Read more
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more