Russia’s sanitary watchdog calls on Crimeans to limit visits to Ukraine amid COVID-19

SIMFEROPOL, April 14. / TASS /. Russia’s sanitary watchdog urged Crimean residents to limit travel to Ukraine due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases imported from overseas, the peninsula’s chief sanitary doctor Natalya Penkovskaya stated on Wednesday at a briefing broadcast by the Crimea-24 TV channel.

"I would like to ask our residents to limit travel to Ukraine as much as possible. Unfortunately, today we are recording a significant mobility of Crimea’s citizens towards the neighboring state of Ukraine as well as from Ukraine to Russia, to the Republic of Crimea. Earlier, we registered one or two COVID-19 cases brought from abroad, however, over the last week, we have registered 18 imported cases, 15 - from Ukraine, two - from Turkey and one from other foreign countries," Penkovskaya, who heads the regional Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, noted.