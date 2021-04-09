On April 9, 2021, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, died. He was 99 years old.
A glimpse at Prince Philip: his royal life in pictures
The husband of the British Queen Elizabeth II died on April 9
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
While attending the Royal Naval Officers' School in Kingsmoor, 1947© PNA Rota/Keystone/Getty Images
Wedding with Princess Elizabeth, 1947© Hulton Archive/Getty Images
After a training flight at White Waltham Airfield, 1953© PNA Rota/Getty Images
With his wife Elizabeth and children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, 1951© Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
During the coronation of Elizabeth II, 1953© AP Photo/Leslie Priest
With Elizabeth II and Prince Charles during a polo game, 1967© Michael Stroud/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In Scotland, 1972© Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
During the game of cycling polo in Windsor Park, 1974© Norman Potter/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
With Elizabeth II on the eve of the diamond wedding, 2007© Tim Graham/Getty Images
At the parade in front of Buckingham Palace, 2012© EPA-EFE/KAREL PRINSLOO
During the opening of parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, 2014© Ray Collins - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Philip attends his last official ceremony, 2017© Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russian PM calls for stepping up fight against coronavirus ahead of holiday season
In late February, the Turkish health minister stated that the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would be ready for wide use after toxicology studies were over. He also reported of the beginning of talks on supplies of the Russian vaccine
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev spoke in support of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov’s words that the ties with the European Union could be severed
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Falcon 20
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
Kremlin says Russia lacks sufficient number of migrants to fulfill its ambitious plans
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the number of migrants in Russia has reduced significantly
Read more
Press review: What awaits Lavrov in India and will Moscow benefit from the China-Iran deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 5th
Read more
CNN reporter leaves Russia following detention outside Navalny’s prison
Matthew Chance was earlier detained in the Vladimir Region
Read more
Pentagon does not confirm US plans to send warships to the Black Sea
No confirmation, was told at the press service of the United States European Command
Read more
US won't offer NATO ally status to Ukraine due to risk of clash with Russia, says analyst
He said the United States "is not interested in getting deeper involved in the settlement process or participating in the conflict directly in case of its escalation"
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south
In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District
Read more
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to clarify troop movement intentions on Ukrainian border
He evaded a direct response to a question of whether, in Washington’s opinion, Russian troops could be deployed in eastern Ukraine
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
Zoom restricts use of its software for Russian companies with state assets — university
The head office of Zoom Video Communications said it was making enquiries regarding the matter
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Russia asked Slovakia to return Sputnik V batch due to violation of contract terms
Earlier, spokeswoman of the State Institute for Drug Control, which acts as a pharmaceutical regulator in the republic, announced that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first batch of which arrived in Slovakia on March 1, did not meet the characteristics published in The Lancet medical journal
Read more
No foreign leaders to be invited to Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
This is not a jubilee year, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Kremlin mum on EMA move to probe ethical standards of Sputnik V’s trials
On April 6, the Financial Times reported that next week the EU drug regulator EMA would launch an investigation into whether clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine "contravened ethical and scientific standards"
Read more
Bulgaria’s Sofia to host 2021 European Taekwondo Championship in April
The event was initially planned to be held in May, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Zelensky’s hope Ukraine will join NATO doomed to fail, says Russian senator
Zelensky in a telephone conversation with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s membership of NATO was the only means of ending the war in Donbass
Read more
Russian-made drones may be delivered to Armenia
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Read more
Press review: Erdogan arrests retired admirals and migrant influx at border boxes Biden in
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 6
Read more
Russia hopes to reach agreement on Pakistan Stream soon
Russian companies are also ready to participate in the modernization of the energy sector and the railroad system of Pakistan, according to the top diplomat
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
No gloom over Zoom: Kremlin urges Russia’s IT to develop rival to videoconferencing app
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and other former Soviet countries
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss Navalny situation
The Navalny issue was raised in connection with the interest shown by the German chancellor
Read more
Russia to respond to any US unfriendly steps, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that so far, he has not seen any particular decisions and nothing has been declared
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate holds artillery firings in Black Sea
The frigates like the Admiral Essen represent a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used), designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes
Read more
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
‘Can’t rely on their mood’: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s ‘dead-end’ policy toward Russia
This policy is drawing more and more criticism in the United States, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Construction of cableway to China starts in Russia's Blagoveshchensk
The cableway over Amur between Russia and China will be 973 meters long
Read more
Moscow’s bid to make Donbass talks transparent evokes dread in Kiev, says Russian official
The deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office reiterated that last summer he came up with an offer to organize a live stream of the talks that was turned down by Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
Two Soyuz-MS spacecraft to fly to ISS under three-hour scheme this year
The first manned Soyuz spaceflight under the two-orbit rendezvous scheme took place in October 2020
Read more
Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets
The rockets will be used to reach the Moon and Mars, according to the head of the ISS Russian Segment
Read more
US may expel Russian diplomats, impose new sanctions — media
Senior officials were expected to meet Wednesday to discuss what steps to take, Bloomberg wrote
Read more