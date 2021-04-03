Ukraine reports over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

KIEV, April 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian medical workers recorded 20,341 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The authorities reported 19,893 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

"Another 20,341 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine as of April 3, 2021, with 809 children and 473 medical workers contracting the disease," he noted.

According to the minister, 5,186 people were taken to hospitals on April 2, 396 patients died, and 9,166 people recovered.

Most cases were recorded in Kiev (2,053), the Lvov Region (1,538), the Kharkov Region (1,470) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region (1,433).

Ukraine conducted 58,951 PCR tests in the past 24 hours. The tests cover almost 20% of its population. So far, 1,731,971 people have been infected nationwide, 1,342,536 patients have recovered, and 34,075 others have died. As many as 18,814 Ukrainian residents were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, while the total number of vaccinated people has reached 286,645.

An emergency situation regime, as well as a general quarantine, will remain in place in Ukraine until April 30. The so-called adaptive quarantine resumed on February 24, with regions divided into zones depending on the epidemiological situation.

Ukraine is carrying out vaccination using India’s Covishield drug developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca jointly with the University of Oxford. On March 25, the first batch of the CoronaVac vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech arrived in Ukraine. In addition to these two vaccines, Ukraine registered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It refused to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.