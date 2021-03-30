Russia's infection rates may indicate third coronavirus wave — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus infection rates may indicate a third wave of the pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Tatyana Semenova said at a conference dubbed Medical Education Week on Tuesday.

"The second coronavirus wave included early 2021 and unfortunately, the current infection rates and disease progression make it possible to talk about a third wave," she pointed out.

According to Semenova, the necessary measures are being taken to prevent the virus from spreading and establish herd immunity. "We hope that we will achieve herd immunity in the next four to six weeks and it will be possible to say that the virus is waning. However, the risk of infection is still high in some of the country’s regions and big cities," the health ministry official emphasized.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 4,536,820 coronavirus cases, 4,155,996 recoveries and 98,442 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.