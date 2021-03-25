Most coronavirus mutations are neutral, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, March 25./TASS/. Most of the coronavirus mutations that we see now are neutral, the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at the Rospotrebnadzor consumer rights watchdog, Alexander Gorelov, told Vesti FM radio on Thursday.
"Most mutations are neutral at the moment," the expert said. He noted that the UK, South African, Brazilian and Japanese strains were not aggravating the disease, nor did they increase the number of fatalities. He dismissed as baseless opinions about resistance of these mutations to modern coronavirus vaccines. "They (mutations) don’t have a significant effect on the genome of the virus," Gorelov explained.
So far, more than 124.8 million people have been infected around the world and over 2.7 million have died. To date, 4,492,692 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,109,281 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 96,612 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.