Russia reports less than 10,000 new daily coronavirus cases for 5 days

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia per day increased by 9,908 to 4,380,525, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, growth in the number of cases was 0.23%. In absolute terms, it did not surpass 10,000 for the fifth day in a row.

The number of patients in Russia who recovered from coronavirus increased by 12,868 per day to 3,985,897. The share of those who recovered, according to the headquarters, increased to 91% of the total number of infected.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 475 over the past day against 486 a day earlier to 91,695. The conditional mortality rate of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) has increased to 2.09%, the headquarters said.