Moscow documents 1,066 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest figure since September 24

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 1,066 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily coronavirus figure in the Russian capital since September 24. The overall number of cases in Moscow has reached 992,882, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 10,000 for first time since October 3

The daily increase rate has reached 0.1%. The day before, 1,421 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 49 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 15,496.

Over the past day, 1,027 patients have recovered, pushing the city's total to 913,173 recoveries. Currently, there are 64,213 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.