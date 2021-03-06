Putin wishes happy birthday to first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished a happy birthday to Valentina Tereshkova who became the first woman in space in 1963. The message of congratulations was posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Your life and professional biography deserve deep respect. You were the first woman to conquer space, to add heroic, unforgettable pages to the history of our country," the head of state wrote.

Putin noted that Tereshkova’s knowledge and experience had been highly sought after in her important public and legislative activities.

The president wished Tereshkova good health and all the best and congratulated her on the upcoming International Women's Day.