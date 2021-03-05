In Moscow, over 50% of former COVID-19 facilities return to regular operations

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Over half of Moscow clinics converted earlier into inpatient facilities for coronavirus patients have returned to their regular mode of operations, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Channel One on Friday.

"Now more than half of those clinics that were switched to COVID are already functioning normally," he said.

"The entire Moscow’s healthcare system during this entire difficult period last year was functioning steadily, maintaining the volumes necessary to provide aid to Moscow residents," the mayor noted.

