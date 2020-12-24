Risks of coronavirus infection in Moscow increase, Mayor says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is not letting up, the risks of infection in the capital increase. Authorities do everything necessary in order to stop the epidemic, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"The situation with the epidemic is not becoming any easier. On the contrary, it is turning more complex. This also means that the risks of infections in the city increase. Of course, we need to do everything possible in order to stop the epidemic," the mayor said.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 764,789 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, including 8,203 over the past 24 hours. Some 588,280 patients have recovered, 10,689 patients died.